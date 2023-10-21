HamberMenu
Tiruchi City Police book 15 persons for selling banned tobacco product

October 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police have stepped up vigil on the illegal sale of banned tobacco products near schools and higher educational institutions and issued a stern warning against those involved in selling the products unlawfully.

The police on Friday conducted a special drive in all 14 police station limits and searched a few petty shops functioning close to educational institutions.

During the raids, the police confiscated nearly 75 kg of tobacco products meant to be sold illegally. A total of 15 persons were booked under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, N. Kamini has issued a stern warning against those involved in selling banned tobacco products.

