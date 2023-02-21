Tiruchi city police arrests three acquaintances of history sheeters

February 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police arrested three persons in connection with a burglary case and recovered 21.75 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them on Tuesday.

The arrest of three persons comes in the aftermath of a police Inspector opening fire on two history sheeters, N. Duraisamy, 40, and his brother N. Somu, alias Somasundaram, 38, after they allegedly attacked police personnel and attempted to escape while on way to recover stolen properties on Monday.

Police Inspector Mohan and Constables Ashok Kumar and Chitrarasu sustained injuries in the alleged attack. The inspector opened two rounds of fire after a warning shot in the sky as an act of self defence when the accused attacked the police personnel with machetes, Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya had said. All four were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi as inpatients for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Woraiyur police arrested Anuradha, 42, Pradeep Kumar alias Vellachamy, 29, and Hariharan, 24, on Tuesday, who are said to be acquaintances of the history sheeters.

When a police team raided the house of Anuradha at Shanmuga Nagar in Woraiyur, they seized 21.75 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Police sources said the recovery was in connection with a burglary case registered at Woraiyur police station in 2022, in which all of them were allegedly involved. The three of them were remanded in judicial custody.