HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi city police arrests three acquaintances of history sheeters

February 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police arrested three persons in connection with a burglary case and recovered 21.75 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them on Tuesday.

The arrest of three persons comes in the aftermath of a police Inspector opening fire on two history sheeters, N. Duraisamy, 40, and his brother N. Somu, alias Somasundaram, 38, after they allegedly attacked police personnel and attempted to escape while on way to recover stolen properties on Monday.

Police Inspector Mohan and Constables Ashok Kumar and Chitrarasu sustained injuries in the alleged attack. The inspector opened two rounds of fire after a warning shot in the sky as an act of self defence when the accused attacked the police personnel with machetes, Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya had said. All four were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi as inpatients for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Woraiyur police arrested Anuradha, 42, Pradeep Kumar alias Vellachamy, 29, and Hariharan, 24, on Tuesday, who are said to be acquaintances of the history sheeters.

When a police team raided the house of Anuradha at Shanmuga Nagar in Woraiyur, they seized 21.75 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Police sources said the recovery was in connection with a burglary case registered at Woraiyur police station in 2022, in which all of them were allegedly involved. The three of them were remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.