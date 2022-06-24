Tiruchi City Police arrests DMK MP’s son Surya Siva

The Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested Surya Siva, son of DMK member N. Siva, on charges of intimidating an omni bus owner and demanding compensation for the damage caused to his car in an accident near Ulundurpet a few days ago. Mr. Surya Siva had recently joined the BJP and was appointed the party’s State Other Backward Classes wing general secretary.

Police sources said the car in which Mr. Surya Siva was travelling was hit by the omni bus from behind. Following the accident, he is alleged to have abused and intimidated the bus owner, demanding a hefty sum as compensation. He was also charged for forcibly taking away the bus from the city bus stand to a location at Malliampathu, on the outskirts of Tiruchi with the help of his associates.

Acting on a complaint from the manager of the travels’ firm on Wednesday, the Cantonment Police registered a case against Mr. Surya Siva under IPC sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words, in or near any public place), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation).

As the news of his arrest spread, 58 BJP cadre, who besieged the Cantonment Police station here, were detained and taken to a wedding hall.