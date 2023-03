March 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police arrested 21 persons in connection with robbery and theft cases that were booked in different police stations in the last one week. A total number of 15 theft and robbery cases were booked with the stolen properties being cell phones, gold jewels, two-wheelers, a three-wheeler and a gas cylinder.

A police press release said on Thursday that the stolen properties recovered included eight mobile phones, a couple of two-wheelers and one three-wheeler.