Tiruchi City Police arrest three persons in robbery case

September 15, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Thursday arrested three persons linked to the robbery that took place on September 12 noon near the Head Post Office traffic signal in which a grocer was robbed of ₹ 37.5 lakh cash.

According to police, S. Raja Krishnakumar, 56, who was running a grocery shop at Gandhi Market, was robbed by two persons when he was on his way in an auto to deposit the collection amount in a bank. Two persons assaulted Krishnakumar using sharp weapons and grabbed the cash bag. When Shahjahan, the auto driver, attempted to prevent the accused, they assaulted him as well and fled the scene in a two-wheeler.

The Cantonment Police registered a case under Section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. During investigations, the police found that the robbery was committed by Babu, 30, and Zahir Hussain, 24, of Varaganeri.

On Thursday, the police arrested Vinoth Kumar, 38, Surya 29, and Ansari,30, who were linked to the robbery, and formed a special team to nab Babu and Zahir Hussain, who are absconding.

