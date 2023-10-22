HamberMenu
Tiruchi city police arrest five more for assaulting revenue official 

October 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi city police on Saturday arrested five more persons on the charges of assaulting the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar of Tiruchi West when he went to Lourdusamy Pillai Colony in Khajamalai along with some other officials on Wednesday to attach a property for non-payment of dues.

The K.K. Nagar police arrested Hassan, Zakir Hussain, Shaik Mohideen, Muthupandi, and Madasamy. The police had already arrested Renganathan, Subramani, and Devasirvatham.

The gang members were allegedly involved in assaulting Prem Kumar, the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, and a few officials.

