Tiruchi city police arrest 37 persons in a drive against tobacco products 

August 29, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi city police on Tuesday conducted a special drive to curb the illicit sale of banned tobacco products and arrested 37 persons.

According to a press release, the city police conducted a special drive across the city as part of the Statewide drive to curb the illicit sale of tobacco products. Along with the officials from Health and Food Safety Departments, the police searched for the banned tobacco products at petty shops and tea shops functioning close to schools and colleges.

During the drive, the police seized 70 kg of tobacco products and vehicles used for peddling the contraband. The police also registered cases against 37 persons and arrested them. Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi city, N. Kamini, warned of strict action against the illicit sale of tobacco products and said such drives would continue across the city.

The city police have also notified a helpline number (96262 73399) for the public to alert the police on sale of the banned products.

