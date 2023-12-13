ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi City Police alter attempt to murder case into murder case

December 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of a 41-year-old labourer, who suffered cut injuries after being stabbed by his co-worker, on Wednesday, Thillai Nagar police in Tiruchi city altered the attempt to murder charge into murder.

Police sources said Basantakar, 39, a native of Odisha, and Shib Shankar, 41, a native of West Bengal, were working as labourers in a hotel at Thillai Nagar. On December 7, they consumed liquor and engaged in a scuffle . Basantakar stabbed Shib Shankar using a knife. The latter suffered severe injuries and was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Thillai Nagar police registered a case under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Basantakar.

The injured person was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment. Even after undergoing surgery, he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning. The police altered the case into Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC. The accused was remanded in judicial custody, police sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US