Tiruchi City Police alter attempt to murder case into murder case

December 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of a 41-year-old labourer, who suffered cut injuries after being stabbed by his co-worker, on Wednesday, Thillai Nagar police in Tiruchi city altered the attempt to murder charge into murder.

Police sources said Basantakar, 39, a native of Odisha, and Shib Shankar, 41, a native of West Bengal, were working as labourers in a hotel at Thillai Nagar. On December 7, they consumed liquor and engaged in a scuffle . Basantakar stabbed Shib Shankar using a knife. The latter suffered severe injuries and was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Thillai Nagar police registered a case under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Basantakar.

The injured person was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment. Even after undergoing surgery, he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning. The police altered the case into Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC. The accused was remanded in judicial custody, police sources added.

