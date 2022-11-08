Tiruchi City Home Guards invites applications to serve in voluntary force

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 08, 2022 17:27 IST

The Tiruchi City Police has announced that vacant posts in the Home Guards functioning in Tiruchi City is to be filled up with a view to strengthening the voluntary force. It has invited service-oriented men and women to apply for selection in the Home Guards. 

A total number of 28 vacant posts in the Home Guards in Tiruchi City are to be filled up with 23 for men and the remaining five for women. Interested applicants willing to join the Home Guards should come in person to the City Armed Reserve ground near K.K. Nagar police station here on November 12 between 6.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.  The applicants should bring with them original and facsimile copies of their academic testimonials and three passport size photographs, a police press release here said.

The police have spelt out the eligibility for joining the voluntary force. The applicants should be in the age group 20 to 45 years. They should have either passed or failed in the SSLC examination. The applicants should be a resident of Tiruchi City and should not have been involved in any crime cases.  They should also not be affiliated or connected with any political party.  The release further said the Home Guards were being involved for bandobust duty during VIP visits, for night rounds along with the police personnel and for traffic regulation duty in Tiruchi City.

