Tiruchi City Crime Branch arrest three persons for misappropriating ₹ 1.52 crore

November 01, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch of Tiruchi City Police arrested an employee of a medical shop in a private hospital in the city and two of his family members on charges of misappropriating money to the tune of ₹ 1.52 crore.

The arrested were identified as P. Subramanian, 72, his wife S. Valliammai, 62, and their daughter S. Abhirami, 38. According to police, S. Chokalingam, a doctor from Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi, had lodged a complaint alleging that Subramanian, who worked in the medical shop at his hospital, had misappropriated funds by providing fake bills for the past 18 years.

Subramanian and his family members purchased immovable properties using the misappropriated money. The City Crime Branch registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.

