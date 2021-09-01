Tiruchi city all set for further expansion

TIRUCHI

01 September 2021 16:02 IST

Collector holds discussions with presidents of 25 village panchayats proposed for merger

The Tiruchi Corporation limits are poised for expansion again and indications are that about 25 village panchayats situated in the peripheries of the city are to be merged with the urban local body soon.

According to sources, village panchayats of Malliyampathu, Maruthandakurichi, Kambarasampettai and Mutharasanallur in Andhanallur panchayat union; Mudikandam, Mekkudi, K.Kallikudi, Thayanur, Nachikurichi, Somarasampettai, Nagamangalam and Punganur in Manikandam union; Panayakurichi, Gundur, Navalpattu, Cholamadevi and Keezhakurichi in Tiruverumbur union; Thalakudi, Madakudi, Appadurai, Esanaikorai and Pudukudi in Lalgudi union; and Madhavaperumal Kovil, Bikshandarkovil and Koothur in Manachanallur are likely to be merged with the corporation.

On Tuesday, Collector S.Sivarasu held a meeting with panchayat presidents of the 25 village panchayats that are to be merged with the Corporation. He also met presidents of panchayats that are to be merged with Lalgudi and Musiri, the town panchayats which are to be upgraded as Municipalities in the district. But for a terse communication, officials remained tight-lipped about the deliberations.

The latest expansion is expected to be on a much larger scale than the exercise undertaken in 2011, when the Tiruchi Corporation limits was extended by merging Tiruverumbur town panchayat, Pappakurichi, Ellakudi, Keezha Kalkandarkottai and Alathur village panchayats, all located in the eastern periphery of the city, after the delimitation process. The geographical spread of Tiruchi Corporation increased to 167.23 sq km from 146.90 sq km. With the delimitation of local bodies in 2011, the total wards went up to 65 from 60.

It is not yet clear on how many new wards will be added to the latest merger.

In 2017, Tiruchi Corporation began a survey on identification of urbanised suburbs falling in neighbouring municipal, town panchayats and village panchayat limits. It was carried out based on the direction of the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. Data on households, profile of villages and town panchayats, distance from Tiruchi city, percentage of agricultural activities, industrial activities and existing basic amenities in the local bodies were among the data collected by the Corporation.

As in 2011, the proposal on merger of the panchayats with the Corporation has met with opposition from sections of residents in the villages. Recently, a group of residents from Mutharasanallur, Bikshandarkoil, Malliyampathu and Marthuthandakurichi village panchayats staged a protest in the city against the merger.

While some expressed apprehension that they would not be eligible to get work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a few others pointed out that they would be forced to pay higher levies.

However, a former panchayat president of Malliyampathu, who did not want to be identified, claimed that opinion was divided on the issue among the residents of the panchayats as some felt that they would be able to get better amenities under the Corporation.

“Some of the village panchayats in the suburbs of the city, especially along Vayalur Road, have witnessed rapid urbanisation and it was no longer justified that they still remain a rural local body,” he observed.

He further pointed out that residents in the newly added colonies were seeking better amenities such as better roads and underground drainage.