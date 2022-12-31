Tiruchi church’s festive crib showcases Christ’s birth life-size

December 31, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

A Roman Catholic church in the city has brought alive the Biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ by installing a life-size ‘Christmas crib’ within the area of its altar, thanks to the efforts of a team of its parishioners.

The various episodes related to Christ’s miraculous birth in Bethlehem and subsequent events have been recreated in the realistic Nativity display at Queen of All Saints Church in Amalapuram, K.K. Nagar, since the beginning of December.

Thought to have begun by Saint Francis of Assisi in 1223, the Christmas crib is commonly seen as a festive tradition in Catholic churches.

“Usually the crib is arranged away from the altar, but we decided to have it placed within this space of 20 feet this year. It serves as a visual guide for the faithful to understand the humble circumstances in which Jesus Christ came to this world,” Rev. Fr. A. Arul Retin Raj, parish priest, Queen of All Saints Church, told The Hindu.

Parishioner and veteran caroller Wilfred Selvaraj worked on the ‘santons’ (figurines that adorn the Nativity scene), by having their images printed on flex backgrounds, and then pasting them on polystyrene sheets. “I’ve always enjoyed making crib displays, but this is the very first life-size installation. I’ve been working on it from October, and used several bottles of epoxy adhesive to stick all large prints on the polystyrene sheets. But my younger friends helped me to set up the display in church,” said Mr. Selvaraj, 75, who funded the project with his savings. The display has santons such as Joseph, Mary, infant Jesus, The Three Wise Men, angels, donkey, ox, shepherd and their sheep, plus a few birds.

Once ready, the crib was further enhanced with a real thatched roof and hay to recreate the manger setting. “It is difficult to make polystyrene structures stand upright, so we had to weight them down with stones on the base,” said James Raj, an engineer, who helped execute Mr. Selvaraj’s instructions.

The Christian community in Tiruchi has been celebrating Christmas and New Year with Nativity installations in churches and homes throughout December. Special late night prayer services were held to herald the New Year in the city on Saturday, to be followed by mass on Sunday.

The mega display at Queen of All Saints Church will be dismantled on January 7, 2023.