Tiruchi chosen for maintenance of Vande Bharat Express rakes

Railway Board asks Tiruchi division to upgrade infrastructure at coaching depot

Tiruchi is one of the cities identified in Southern Railway for maintenance of rakes of the semi-high speed ‘Vande Bharat’ Express, earlier known as Train 18

A communication has been sent from the Railway Board in this regard advising the railway authorities to upgrade the infrastructure for the maintenance of the rakes of ‘Vande Bharat’ trains.

Two rakes of Vande Bharat Express have been tentatively allotted for Tiruchi for maintenance, railway officials said. Besides Tiruchi, the Railway Board has tentatively earmarked maintenance of Vande Bharat rakes to Chennai, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram in Southern Railway zone.

The communication from the Railway Board came in the last week of April. Indian Railway plans to induct around 100 ‘Vande Bharat’ chair-car trains. Two such trains are currently operated from New Delhi to Varanasi and Katra.

A proposal on requirements for improving the infrastructure in Tiruchi will be sent soon to the Southern Railway headquarters which has convened a meeting in this regard in Chennai with officials of Tiruchi and other divisions.. The infrastructure required for maintenance of the rakes would be created as per the manual of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation.

The sprawling Broad Gauge Coaching Depot in Tiruchi, situated close to the Tiruchi junction, maintains about 450 to 500 passenger coaches, including some Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rakes. Primary maintenance of 13 rakes of mail and express trains is being done at Tiruchi railway division which has two coaching depots - one in Tiruchi and the other in Villupuram Junction.

The primary maintenance of nine rakes of mail and express trains is being carried out at the Tiruchi coaching depot, and the remaining four rakes at the Villupuram depot. Primary maintenance of express trains such as Tiruchi - Howrah; Mannargudi - Bhagat ki Kothi ; Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Intercity; and Thanjavur- Chennai Uzhavan expresses is being carried out at Tiruchi coaching depot regularly. Primary maintenance of coaches of Villupuram - Kharagpur; Villupuram-Purulia; Puducherry - Mangaluru and Puducherry - Kanniyakumari express trains is being done at Villupuram Coaching Depot.