Tiruchi-Chidambaram section of NH 81 to be opened fully by the end of January

January 04, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi-Chidambaram section of the National Highway 81 is set to be thrown open to the public fully by the end of this month as work on the third and final stretch of the project between Meensuritti and Chidambaram is nearing completion.

The 134-km-long highway is being widened by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of nearly ₹4,000 crore, including the compensation paid for land acquisition.

The NHAI has been executing the project in three packages. While package-I covered the Tiruchi-Kallagam stretch, package-II was from Kallagam to Meensuritti and package-III covers the stretch between Meensuritti in Ariyalur district and Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

The 39-km four-lane Tiruchi–Kallagam section and 60-km 4/2-lane Kallagam–Meensurutti section have been completed and opened to traffic although they were formally dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Tiruchi early this week.

Sources in NHAI told The Hindu that nearly 97% of the work on package III has been completed. The package covers about 32 km, of which more than 25 km will be almost a greenfield stretch, with the Kattumannarkovil Combined Bypass forming part of it.

“We planned to complete the work by October/November last year. But the intervening rain caused some delay. At present, but for some finishing works and curing, the work is almost complete. The stretch will be thrown open to traffic before the end of this month,” the sources said.

The completion of the project would come as a boon to travellers as the highway connects the important tourism circuit of Tiruchi-Srirangam, Gangaikondacholapuram and Chidambaram or Thanjavur. It connects the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, Perambalur-Thanjavur-Manamadurai, Vikravandi-Kumbakonam and Villupuram-Puducherry-Nagapattinam highways. People of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts and the industries located along the highway, especially the cement manufacturing units in Ariyalur, stand to benefit much from the development of the highway, NHAI officials pointed out.

Popular attraction

About 50 km of the highway from Tiruchi to nearly Keezha Pazhur has been widened to a four-lane road with carriage ways of 8.7 metres on each side. Beyond this point, it is a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. The two-lane highway is 10 metres wide. A massive flyover has been built near Samayapuram from where the highway takes off on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

The stretch has turned popular among motorists thanks to the quality of the road. A series of bypasses have come up at various places, including Lalgudi-Poovalur, Keezha Pazhur, Mela Pazhur and Jayamkondam. Cement concrete roads have been laid on a substantial portion of the highway. Speed display boards have been installed at a few places, besides surveillance cameras at important stretches to monitor traffic incidents from the toll plazas.

