Tiruchi-Chidambaram NH widening project gathers momentum

18 September 2020 18:10 IST

The NHAI is executing the work at a total investment of about ₹4,000 crore

Widening of the 134-km long Tiruchi-Chidambaram National Highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is gathering pace despite problems in availability of migrant labourers.

The NHAI had resumed work on the first two packages of the project midway through the lockdown after obtaining permission from the authorities in the districts.

The NHAI is executing the project in three packages at a total investment of about ₹4,000 crore. While package-I covers the Tiruchi – Kallagam stretch, package-II will run from Kallagam to Meensuritti and package-III will cover the stretch between Meensuritti in Ariyalur district and Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

While work on the first two packages is under way, the NHAI has called for fresh bids for the third package after the initial contract was terminated due to land acquisition issues, NHAI sources told The Hindu.

According to sources, nearly 50% of the work on the first package has been completed so far and NHAI was hoping to complete it by August/September 2021. Thirty percent of the works have been completed on the second package and this stretch was expected to be ready by the end of December 2021.

“The fresh contract for package III will be awarded soon for building the 31 km-long highway stretch of which about 26 km will be bypass road stretches, making it almost a greenfield highway,” sources said. The NHAI is now said to be in possession of nearly 85% of the land required for this stretch. The third package would be executed in 30 months from the date of awarding the contract.

Under the project, the first 50 km of the highway, from Tiruchi to nearly Keezha Pazhur, is being converted into a four-lane highway with carriage ways of 8.7 metres on each side. Beyond this point, it will be a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. The two-lane highway would have a width of 10 metres.

Bypass roads will come up at various places including Lalgudi-Poovalur, Keezha Palur, Mela Palur, Jayankondam and Kattumannarkovil. The bypass stretches will be concrete roads, the sources said.

The project is expected to come as a boon to residents of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Cuddalore and the industries located along the highway. The Tiruchi-Kallagam section is a busy stretch of the highway with high traffic volume of goods vehicles, especially in view of the cement factories located along the highway. Road accidents involving vehicles carrying raw materials to the cement units often trigger protests in and around Ariyalur.

Once the project gets completed, almost all major highways running from Tiruchi would have been widened as either four-lane or two-lane highways with paved shoulders.