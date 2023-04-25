Tiruchi-Chidambaram NH widening likely to be completed by October

April 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to complete the third and final leg of the Tiruchi-Chidambaram National Highway widening project, between Meensuritti and Chidambaram, by October.

The 134-km long highway is being widened at a cost of ₹4,000 crore, including land acquisition costs. The NHAI has been executing the project in three packages. While package-I covers the Tiruchi-Kallagam stretch, package-II runs from Kallagam to Meensuritti and package-III covers the stretch between Meensuritti in Ariyalur district and Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

While the first two packages have almost been completed, work is under way on the final and third package. Sources in NHAI said nearly 65% of the work on package III have been completed so far. The package covers about 31 km, of which more than 25 km will be bypass road stretches, making it almost a greenfield highway stretch. “As a major portion of the stretch runs across agricultural fields in the delta region, rains and the soil conditions impact the progress of the work. Nevertheless we expect to complete the work by October,” the sources said.

The first 50 km of the highway, from Tiruchi to nearly Keezha Pazhur, has been widened into a four-lane highway with carriage ways of 8.7 metres on each side. Beyond this point, it is a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. The two-lane highway would have a width of 10 metres. A massive flyover has been built near Samayapuram, from where the highway takes off, on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

A series of bypass roads have come up at various places including Lalgudi-Poovalur, Keezha Pazhur, Mela Pazhur and Jayamkondam. Cement concrete roads have been laid on a substantial portion of the highway. Speed display boards have been installed at a few places, besides surveillance cameras at important stretches to monitor traffic incidents from the toll plazas.

The project would come as a boon to travellers and people of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts and the industries located along the highway. The highway connects the important tourism circuit of Srirangam, Gangaikondacholapuram and Chidambaram. It also connects the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, Perambalur-Thanjavur-Manamadurai, Vikravandi-Kumbakonam and Villupuram-Puducherry-Nagapattinam highways. Cement manufacturing in the Ariyalur would also benefit from the development of the highway stretch, NHAI officials pointed out.