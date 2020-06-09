Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi-Chengalpattu special trains from June 12

The Railway Board, New Delhi, has approved the operation of two daily special trains from Tiruchi and Chengalpattu and back. The fully reserved special trains will run from June 12.

The Tiruchi-Chengalpattu-Tiruchi Superfast Intercity special (Train No. 02606/02605) will be operated on the chord line via Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam. It will leave Tiruchi at 7 a.m. and reach Chengalpattu junction at 11.30 a.m. with stoppages at Ariyalur, Villupuram and Melmaruvathur. In the return direction, the train will leave Chengalpattu at 4.45 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 9.05 p.m. with the same stoppages.

The trains will have three AC chairs, 13 non-AC chair cars, three general second class (sitting), a pantry car and two generator-cum-brake vans.

The Chengalpattu-Tiruchi-Chengalpattu special trains will be operated on the mainline section. It will leave Tiruchi at 6.30 a.m. and reach Chengalpattu at 12.40 p.m. The train will have stoppages at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruppadripuliyur, Villupuram and Melmaruvathur.

It will leave Chengalpattu at 2 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.10 p.m. with the same stoppages. It will have an AC first class coach, three 2-tier AC coaches, five 3-tier AC coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, three second class (sitting) coaches and two generator-cum-luggage vans.

Advance reservation for the trains will open at 8 a.m. on June 10, a Southern Railway press release said.

