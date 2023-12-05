ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi CCB arrests man for posing as RAW officer and cheating a woman of ₹12.54 lakh

December 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The accused allegedly cheated the woman of Srirangam by promising to get a job for her son in RAW and took the money in two instalments between 2021 and 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch of Tiruchi City Police arrested a man on charges of posing as an officer from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and cheating a woman of ₹12.54 lakh by promising to get a job for her son.

According to police, R. Prakash, a native of Kanagasabai Nagar in Chidambaram, was introduced to the complainant G. Krishnaveni, a resident of Srirangam in Tiruchi, as a customer as the latter had been running a photocopying shop.

Prakash posed as a senior officer from the RAW and asked Krishnaveni to enrol her son in a coaching centre in Haryana for a training programme. He promised to get a job for her son at RAW after the training. He obtained ₹12.54 lakh from the complainant in two tranches between 2021 and 2023.

Later, the complainant came to know that she was cheated and lodged a complaint with the Tiruchi City Crime Branch. The police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Prakash on Monday. He was remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.

