Tiruchi campus connect

April 01, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Voter awareness campaign

Students were given orientation on the electoral process and their fundamental right to vote, through an intensive voter awareness campaign organised by National Service Scheme (NSS), Bharathidasan University (BDU) and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ministry of Youth Affairs, at the Tiruchi varsity’s Centre for Differently Abled Persons recently. A mock polling station was designed for the benefit of the students. A total of 433 youngsters, including 78 youngsters with disabilities and their non-disabled peers, as well as 29 staff members, took part. Cultural items to explain the theme were presented by teams from Center for Differently Abled and Bishop Heber College. BDU vice-chancllor, M. Selvam, spoke.

Entrepreneurship workshop

Income and job generation were the focus of an entrepreneurship workshop organised by Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University in collaboration with Indian Institute of Human Settlements (IIHS) in Tiruchi recently. In her address, Geetha Krishnan, entrepreneurship expert, IIHS, focused on businesses in contemporary times, and the character of entrepreneurs who create opportunities. About 75 students from DDU - Kaushal Kendra and Women’s Studies took part in the programme.

Medical technology talk

The role of diagnostic and assistive devices in monitoring cardiac health was among the many topics discussed by P.Vijay Shekar, intervention cardiologist, electrophysiologist and device specialist from Apollo Hospitals in a talk he gave at the Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) recently. Dr. Shekar highlighted the importance of cardiac functions and the means of preventing heart problems through healthy lifestyle habits. He advised students to come up with novel engineering solutions to resolve the technological gap in medical devices.

Lab inaugurated

R. Velraj, vice-chancellor, Anna University, recently inaugurated the ‘C4i4 Industrial Laboratory’ with automation technology at Indra Ganesan College of Engineering in Tiruchi. In his address, the official spoke on the rapid pace of scientific developments, and the role that facilities like the new laboratory would play facilitating the growth of research and collaboration among different sectors. Group founder and Indra Ganesan Trust administrator T. Ganesan, spoke.

Graduation day

Over 3,000 students of Srinivasan College of Arts and Science in Perambalur were the proud recipients of their degrees from Rajeev Kumar Srivastava, platform architect, NXP Semi Conductors, Bengaluru, at the 16th convocation held recently. In his address, Mr. Srivatsava urged students to work hard and be proud of their alma mater. Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University chancellor A. Srinivasan awarded medals and certificates to the 100 rank holders of Bharathidasan University.