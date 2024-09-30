ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi book fair gaining momentum gradually

Published - September 30, 2024 10:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

School and college students at the book exhibition in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The recently launched book fair in Tiruchi by the district administration in association with the Directorate of Public Libraries and The Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India is picking up momentum as bibliophiles in the city venture out to check this year’s selection.

Daytime humidity is proving to be a challenge, as the weather is not conducive to browsing among the stalls, said many visitors. On Monday, small groups of school students could be seen going through books related to studies and hobbies.

Fifty-seven writers are exhibiting their books at a stall dedicated to authors from Tiruchi district this year. “While it is encouraging to see the number of writers growing, it would be even better if more efforts were made to inculcate the reading habit among children at home and in the classroom,” said V. Govindasamy, president of Readers’ Forum at District Central Library, who is helming the stall.

“We were relying on a higher footfall during the weekend, but the public turnout was low, possibly due to the hot weather. We have been able to achieve sales of only ₹1,500-₹2,000 per day, since the fair started and hope to see an improvement by mid-week,” a publisher from Chennai told The Hindu on Monday.

Business was brisk at stalls selling discounted book bundles sourced from bulk traders.

“Publishers with new and original projects have to function in a very competitive market, so we need readers who are interested in more than the usual book fair offerings,” said M. Sadhiq, proprietor, Adaiyaalam Publications, based in Puthanatham village, Manapparai.

Visitors to the fair suggested that stalls related to government projects adjacent to those of booksellers could have instead been placed outside to allow more exhibition space for publishers.

