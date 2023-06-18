HamberMenu
Tiruchi Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad gets new X-ray baggage scanning machine 

June 18, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Tiruchi Police gets a new portable X-ray baggage scanning machine. Special Arrangement

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Tiruchi Police gets a new portable X-ray baggage scanning machine. Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Tiruchi City Police received a new portable X-ray baggage scanning machine from the State government on Friday to detect the presence of any banned substances inside the baggage of people entering protected areas.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi M. Sathiya Priya on Friday handed over the machine to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

According to a press release from the City Police, the Police Department has been taking steps to utilise various technologies with the intention to modernise the police force. As a part of it, the Tiruchi City Police received the portable machine.

Since the machine is portable, this could be transported and deployed based on the requirements during VIP visits or at other places, police sources added.

