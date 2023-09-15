ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi bids for cleanest city tag in ISL 2.0 competition

September 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Host of activities planned to clean up the city with the help of volunteers

The Hindu Bureau

Trichy Rockers hold a flash mob dance ahead of ISL 2.0 launch in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation made an entry into the ‘Indian Swachchata League (ISL) 2.0’ inter-city competition on Friday with a flash mob dance to encourage young residents to join the nationwide drive to clean up public places.

Tagged with the motto ‘Youth vs. Garbage’, the ISL campaign in the city is being conducted through Trichy Rockers 2 team. The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight will be held from September 15 until October 2.

According to the official website, over 4,000 city teams will be participating in ISL 2.0. “This year, in Tiruchi, we have signed up close to 1,000 college students as volunteers. We are doing door-to-door registration, and have scheduled four activities,” A. Mohamed Hakkim, Assistant Corporation Health Officer and nodal event coordinator, told The Hindu.

Among the activities to be carried out are cleaning of the bathing ghat at Amma Mandapam, to be followed by a bicycle rally up to Srirangam. Volunteers will clear the banks along Uyyakondan Canal and form a human chain on both ends of the Anna Nagar link road. The walls of the TVS Toll Gate will be painted by volunteers with sanitation messages.

Trichy Rockers 2 teams will also be cleaning up the Teppakulam tank with the help of fibre boats.

Photographs and videos of the events will be uploaded in the IEC Swachchatam portal. The contestants will be judged on the scale of youth engagement through volunteer registration on MyGov; the innovativeness of the activities, and their impact.

After evaluation, the best city teams across the country will be declared as ISL Champions. Team captains and other representatives will be invited to a national event in October 2023.

“Corporation Mayor M. Anbazhagan  is our team captain, and we have two brand ambassadors: Dr. M.A. Aleem and M. Subburaman, of Society for Community Organisation and People’s Education (SCOPE). We hope to do well this year,” said Dr. Hakkim.

