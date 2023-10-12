HamberMenu
Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar express to run as per schedule

October 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced that the Bhagat Ko Kothi - Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar superfast expresses (Train No. 20481 / 20482) will run as per schedule, a release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Wednesday. The Tiruchi Division through a press release issued on Monday had said that the Bhagat Ki Kothi - Tiruchi Humsafar superfast express (Train No. 20481) will be cancelled on October 18 and 25 and the Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar express (Train No. 20482) will be cancelled on October 21 and 28.

