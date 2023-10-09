ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar express cancelled

October 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar superfast expresses (Train No. 20481/20482) due to pre-non interlocking and interlocking works in connection with commissioning of the third line in the Budhni and Barkhera section of Bhopal Division. 

Train No. 20481 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Tiruchi Humsafar express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4.30 p.m. is cancelled on October 18 and 25. Train No. 20482 Tiruchi – Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar express leaving Tiruchi at 8.10 a.m. is cancelled on October 21 and 28, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US