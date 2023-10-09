HamberMenu
Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar express cancelled

October 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar superfast expresses (Train No. 20481/20482) due to pre-non interlocking and interlocking works in connection with commissioning of the third line in the Budhni and Barkhera section of Bhopal Division. 

Train No. 20481 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Tiruchi Humsafar express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4.30 p.m. is cancelled on October 18 and 25. Train No. 20482 Tiruchi – Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar express leaving Tiruchi at 8.10 a.m. is cancelled on October 21 and 28, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

