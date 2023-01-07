Tiruchi best city for women in India: report

January 07, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Of the tier II cities in India, those with a population of less than a million, Tiruchi tops the list of the best cities for women, as per a study released by diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consulting firm Avtar.

The survey titled ‘Top Cities for Women in India’ released by Avtar, ranked 111 cities based on their social and industrial inclusion parameters towards nurturing a conducive ecosystem for women.

“Tiruchi has emerged as the top city for women in India among cities with a population of less than one million with a score of 71.61,” the report said.

The study analysed data from over 200 sources, including the ease of living index released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the national census, the crime in India report by the National Crime Records Bureau, the National Family Health Survey and primary research, to arrive at a ‘City Inclusion Score’ that is a composite of Social Inclusion Score (SIS) and Industrial Inclusion Store (IIS).

While SIS comprises social factors like ease of life, women’s safety, women’s representation and empowerment initiatives, IIS evaluates the extent to which organisations in the city are inclusive of women.

In an indication of holistic growth, eight cities in Tamil Nadu have emerged in the list of top cities for women in India across both categories of cities analysed. Vellore comes next with a score of 70.30, followed by Erode, Salem and Tiruppur. In cities with a population of more than one million, Chennai topped the list with a score of 78.41.

The study also considered steps taken by states and cities in empowering women in the last year and key inclusion measures required for increasing women’s workforce participation.