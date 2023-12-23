Tiruchi-based woman entrepreneur makes a mark in export of millets

December 23, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

When Priya Gunasekar, 39, of Khajamalai in Tiruchi started her business in millet trading along with her sister Akila in Ariyalur a few years ago, she didn’t even dream that her products would turn popular across borders. Within seven years of launching the business, Ms. Priya has made a mark in export of millets and has emerged one of the leading exporters of millets in the State. The United States of America, England, Sweden, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia are among the countries, where her products are being sold now.

She started her business with an investment of ₹ 1 crore with 10 employees. Her turnover has now crossed ₹ 136 crore and the number of direct employees and sales professionals has gone up to 180. More than 90% of the workforce constitutes women.

Ms. Priya initially started marketing products such as ‘thinai rava’, ‘kambu rava’, ‘saamai millet’ and ‘kuthiraivali rava’ in the local market. The promotion of millet products as an alternative to rice by the United Nations had helped her tap the international market. Now, exports constitute 95% of her total business turnover. Her company, christened RA Foods, has exported a 2,700 tonnes of millets in 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement of 2023 as International Millet Year by the United Nations and the promotion of millets by various governments worldwide, including England, have also augured well for the growth of her business. Her company owns 11 millet factories in places, including Perambalur, Ariyalur and Dindigul.

“Though I casually started the venture, the huge demand for millet in India and the world over made me devote my entire time and energy to the business. Now, our products are going to more than 30 countries. The quality and a long-shelf period are our secrets behind the success,” says Ms. Priya, Managing Director, RA Foods, who had worked as branding and communication specialist in various companies before starting her business venture.

She said that her company had entered into contract farming agreements with 14 farmers producers organisations (FPO) for supplying millets. In addition to them, 500 individual farmers, nearly 50% of them tribes, had been supplying millets to her company.

“The awareness of millets is clearly on the rise in most countries. Providing direct employment to 500 persons is my immediate target,” Ms. Priya says, a first generation entrepreneur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.