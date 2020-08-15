Tiruchi-based social worker bags award

Tiruchi

15 August 2020 18:23 IST

C. Shanthakumar, Director of Spastics Society of Tiruchi (SST), has bagged the Best Social Worker Award from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday.

Mr. Shanthakumar has been associated with SST, a non-profit organisation providing rehabilitation services to children with cerebral palsy, for 36 years. Besides its main centre in the city, SST also has rural branches in Lalgudi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai and Musiri.

“Rehabilitation and special education require a life-long commitment from teachers, parents and the institution. At a time when many professionals are moving away from service-oriented careers, an award from the government will prove to be a great motivation to others, to sustain their interest in their chosen field,” Mr. Shanthakumar told The Hindu.

The support of SST’s executive committee, led by President P.M. Shafi and District Differently Abled Officer of Tiruchi R. Ravichandran, has instrumental to the success of the institution’s programmes, he addeds.

“I had an opportunity to observe Mother Teresa working with marginalised people while I was undergoing training in Calcutta in 1982, and I was inspired to follow in her footsteps,” said Mr. Shanthakumar.

He also credits his family, especially his wife Rita, as an equal partner in his journey. “My earliest role model is my father, G.J.B. Christopher, a teacher, who encouraged all his children to cultivate a social-minded perspective,” he said.