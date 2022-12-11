Tiruchi bakery fetes CM with a cake likeness

December 11, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

In a ‘sweet’ gesture, a bakery in Tiruchi has congratulated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on what it considered his successful tenure in office, by baking a life-size cake in his likeness.

The massive cake, made by Sri Rajeshwari Bakery, has been attracting many selfie takers to the establishment’s branch at Chathiram Bus Stand. It shows a smiling Mr. Stalin in traditional south Indian garb of white shirt and ‘veshti’, with his right hand (seemingly made of moulded rice cereal treats) raised in greeting.

The edible statue is said to weigh 92 kg and was made with 90 kg of sugar, 80 eggs and cake flour mix within 24 hours by the bakery’s team of four chefs.

Selfie takers have been flocking to Sri Rajeshwari Bakery, where the unusual tribute has been kept on display over the weekend as part of its annual cake exhibition.