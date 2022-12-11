  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Tiruchi bakery fetes CM with a cake likeness

December 11, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A life-size cake model of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on display in Tiruchi on Sunday.

A life-size cake model of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on display in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

In a ‘sweet’ gesture, a bakery in Tiruchi has congratulated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on what it considered his successful tenure in office, by baking a life-size cake in his likeness.

The massive cake, made by Sri Rajeshwari Bakery, has been attracting many selfie takers to the establishment’s branch at Chathiram Bus Stand. It shows a smiling Mr. Stalin in traditional south Indian garb of white shirt and ‘veshti’, with his right hand (seemingly made of moulded rice cereal treats) raised in greeting.

The edible statue is said to weigh 92 kg and was made with 90 kg of sugar, 80 eggs and cake flour mix within 24 hours by the bakery’s team of four chefs.

Selfie takers have been flocking to Sri Rajeshwari Bakery, where the unusual tribute has been kept on display over the weekend as part of its annual cake exhibition.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.