Tiruchi bakeries get ready for Christmas with cakes and sweets

November 14, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With Christmas and New Year celebrations coming up next month, commercial and home-based bakeries in the city are already biting into the festive season with preparations for rich fruit cakes and sweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘cake mixing ceremony’ sees the soaking of candied or dried fruit and nuts and spices in alcohol or fruit juice.

It is a special occasion for many establishments, as it rings in the festive season, and is thought to originated in 17th century Europe.

Aswins Home Specials held the cake-mixing ceremony at its main premises in Perambalur recently.

“Beginning the process of making a Christmas cake is like a festival in itself. We have used cherries, raisins, apricot, and dates, among other nutritious fruits, and soaked it in high quality red wine. We will also be making Christmas pudding, cookies and chocolates this year,” K.R.V. Ganesan, founder, Aswins Home Specials, said in a statement.

Trending

Cake Bee, which operates across 20 locations in Tiruchi, Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru, is expecting to bake up to five tonnes of plum cake alone this year.

“We have used nearly 12 varieties of dry fruits and nuts and soaked them for three months. Rich Plum Cake, Wine Cake, Dundee Cake, are among the most popular of our products. Besides this we are also coming up with special sweetmeats like Kipferl (a crescent-shaped cookie), Panettone (Italian sweet bread) and mince pies for Christmas,” S.P. Sethu Subbiah, of Cake Bee bakery and restaurant chain, told The Hindu.

Thiruvanaikovil-based bakery Cakes and Treats, has already mixed the fruit for advance orders of 200 kilograms of plum cake. “We have been getting quite a few queries from customers for the Christmas cakes, so we may have to have to bake up to 500 kilograms as the season takes off in December,” said bakery official Iniyan Raja.

With the COVID-19 lockdown easing up, cake lovers have taken to visiting bakeries to choose their festive orders, but home-based bakers are also doing brisk business through online portals and social media in Tiruchi.

“We offer customers a choice of customised hampers with festive-themed products like cookies and cupcakes in addition to the rich plum cake in which we substitute the alcohol with orange juice,” said home chef M.S. Sanaa, of the online Sweet Rebels bakery.