Tiruchi bags CM’s award for best performing corporation

August 14, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has bagged the Chief Minister’s Award for the best performing municipal corporation this year.

The Corporation will receive a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a citation. The award will be presented to the Corporation Commissioner and Mayor during the 76th Independence Day elebration on August 15.

The municipal corporation was selected on the basis of its performance in 13 areas with a maximum of 800 marks, including underground drainage system, drinking water supply, revenue collection, petition disposal, sanitation, solid waste management, relaying of roads and organisation of medical camps.

Corporation officials said the committee that inspected every municipal corporation for selection for the award had visited last month. They inspected the engineering, revenue, health, and town planning sections in the corporation and gave its report to the government. Based on that, the civic body was selected for the award. The award was also in recognition of the implementation of innovative infrastructure projects under the Smart Cities Mission.

The government has selected Thiruthuraipoondi and Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district as the second and third best performing municipalities, and they will get a cash prize of ₹20 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively. Alangudi town panchayat in Pudukottai district is selected as the best performer in the Town Panchayat category and will get a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

When contacted, Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan expressed his happiness and thanked the government. He said they would strive to retain the title in the coming years.