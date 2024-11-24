Tiruchi aviary is all set to be opened to public by December 14

With 98% of the work completed, the upcoming Birds’ Park on the banks of the Cauvery at Kambarasampettai on the outskirts of Tiruchi is likely to be thrown open to the public by mid-December.

The aviary, along with a recreation park, is being established under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹13.70 crore on 1.63 hectares of land situated off the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway. A few more amenities, including an aquarium, are included in the park, taking the project cost to around ₹15.5 crore. The facility is set across 60,000 sq. ft. and has a height of 70 ft.

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) began construction in November 2023 and has completed around 98% of the project, with work on planting flowering plants and setting up the aquarium under way.

Rare and exotic bird species, including finches, macaws, cockatoos, amazon parrots, ostrich and pigeons, have arrived from other States and countries. “Pending work will be completed within a week and birds and fishes will be transferred. The park will be thrown open to the public before December 14,” said a senior official.

Work on creating geographical landscapes, installing the aviary cage, interior decorations and beautifications and construction of the mini theatre to accommodate about 50 people, as well as the park, cafe, administration building, restrooms, and parking facility, has been completed. A vacant land near the site is being utilised as an additional space to park more four-wheelers.

The bird enclosure will have transparent meshes facilitating ventilation and natural lighting to replicate their natural habitat. The aviary will house a diverse collection of both indigenous and exotic bird species, all presented in a protected environment. The park is expected to attract domestic and migratory birds as a wide range of facilities is being created for the winged visitors.

Drawing inspiration from the landscapes described in classical Tamil literature from the Sangam era, geographical themes such as Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal, and Paalai representing mountains, forests, fields, seashores, and deserts along with artificial waterfalls, ponds, and lighthouses, are being recreated within the aviary’s nature trail.

The facility can accommodate around 10,000 people and will have a 7D theatre for screening science documentaries and a sheltered seating space.