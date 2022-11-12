Tiruchi and Delta Engagements

MAYILADUTHURAI

Principal District and Sessions Court, Nagapattinam and Bar Associations, Nagapattinam and Sirkazhi: Inauguration of Sub Court at Sirkazhi and District Munsif-Cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district by Justice T. Raja, Acting Chief Justice, Madras High Court, chief guest, Lions Community Hall, Sirkazhi, 10 a.m.

TIRUCHI

CARE Group of Institutions: Inauguration of First year classes for new batch, B. Prative Chend, CEO, CARE Group of Institutions, presides, 10 a.m.