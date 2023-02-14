‘Tiruchi among top five districts in T.N. in road accident rate’

February 14, 2023 05:03 am | Updated February 13, 2023 10:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi is among the top five districts in the State with a high accident rate, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said on Monday.

Tiruchi district witnessed 634 accidents last year due to various reasons including drunk driving, cell phone driving and line crossings, the Collector said.

Two-wheelers accounted for nearly 80% of the accidents and most fatalities were due to non-wearing of helmets, the Collector said while speaking at a traffic awareness programme for school students. Earlier, he inaugurated the Children’s Traffic Park at Old Collectorate here.

Stating that the total figure of 634 accident cases in Tiruchi district was on the higher side, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the death of a person in a road accident severely affected the family members of the victim and their livelihood.

Exhorting the students to be aware of traffic rules and adhere to them, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the younger generation should take the message to their family members, fellow students, and the community at large. The awareness programme was aimed at sensitizing students to road safety and rules and bringing down the accident rate in the longer run.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, M. Sathiya Priya said 150 casualties were reported within Tiruchi City limits last year due to road accidents and 400 others sustained injuries. Accidents could be prevented to a large extent by adhering to road rules and through awareness programmes.

Ms. Sathiya Priya said the city police planned to organise more awareness programmes by involving school students this year.

The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Tiruchi City Police, Child Welfare Committee and Youth Exnora International. The mega awareness programme for school students would go on till February 25 during which awareness would also be created in school students of child rights, cyber crime, anti-drug, self-defence, yoga, environment and safe and unsafe touch.

ADVERTISEMENT