Tiruchi airport records 17% increase in passenger traffic

January 26, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi International Airport handled 12.80 lakh passengers this financial year till December 2023, which was 17% higher than what was recorded in the corresponding period in the previous year. The airport had handled 10.98 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year, Airport Director, Tiruchi, P. Subramani said on Friday.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebration at the airport, Mr. Subramani said because of an increase in flight operations, the passenger footfall recorded per day at Tiruchi airport was over 6,000.

Increase in flight operations and passenger traffic had enabled the Tiruchi airport to achieve a revenue of ₹117 crore from April to December in the current fiscal. The Tiruchi airport had 19 bays for flight operations at present. Flight operations were launched from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and in the Tiruchi-Mumbai sector in this fiscal, Mr. Subramani added.

