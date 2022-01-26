Tiruchi airport handled over 3 lakh international passengers in 2021, says official

Over 1,000 flights were operated to Singapore, achieving a distinction

The Tiruchi internationalairport handled over 3.3 lakh internationalpassengers and more than 1.5 lakh domestic passengers during 2021 notwithstanding COVID-19 pandemic, J. Unnikrishnan, officiating airport director, said on Wednesday.

It had operated more than 1,000 flights to a single destination - Singapore - in 2021 which was a distinction no other airport in the country had achieved, Mr. Unnikrishnan said during his Republic Day address at the airport here after unfurling the national flag.

The airport had handled 3,199 domestic flights and more than 3,000 international flights last year. International cargo transported from the Tiruchi airport was 4,659 metric tonnes during 2021. All these achievements were possible due to the teamwork and dedication of all departments and stakeholders, he said while complimenting all the staff for achieving this feat.

He said the passenger traffic by December 2021 had reached 80 to 90% of the pre-COVID period and the airport was about to start international flight operations also, but it was stopped due to the third wave of the pandemic.In spite of COVID-19, ongoing civil works at the airport were underway on a war footing.