Tiruchi airport handled over 12 lakh passenger traffic in current fiscal up to December

January 26, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The overall passenger traffic at Tiruchi international airport was 12.28 lakh in the current financial year up to December 2022 which was closer to pre-COVID pandemic situation, Airport Director P. Subramani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at the airport, Mr. Subramani said Tiruchi airport had achieved domestic traffic of 3.04 lakh passengers during the current fiscal up to December. This was more than the previous two financial years.

Highlighting the achievements, Mr. Subramani said cargo movements handled at the airport was 4,900 metric tonnes. The airport had received an Aerodrome Licence for five years from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - the regulatory body in the field of civil aviation.

An eighth bay at the apron has been completed and it would be of help when more flights were introduced. He thanked all stakeholders for the achievements.