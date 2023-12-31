GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi airport comes under tight security for Prime Minister’s visit on January 2

Governor R.N. Ravi is scheduled to reach Tiruchi on Monday night and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will reach by a special flight on Tuesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival from Delhi

December 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the interiors of the Tiruchi airport's new integrated terminal.

A view of the interiors of the Tiruchi airport’s new integrated terminal.

Some of the walls at the new integrated terminal at Tiruchi Airport have been done up with aesthetic designs reflecting the local heritage.

Some of the walls at the new integrated terminal at Tiruchi Airport have been done up with aesthetic designs reflecting the local heritage.

The passenger amenities are ready at the Tiruchi airport's new integrated terminal.

The passenger amenities are ready at the Tiruchi airport’s new integrated terminal.

The police have stepped up vigil at the Tiruchi International Airport, which will be under a five-layer security on January 2 in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the new integrated passenger terminal at the airport and attend the convocation at the Bharathidasan University on that day. Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take part in both the events.

The Tiruchi city police have drawn up a detailed security plan for the function on the airport premises besides providing security along the Tiruchi-Pudukottai highway leading to the Bharathidasan University.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Tiruchi airport around 10.10 a.m. from New Delhi on January 2. The Governor will arrive at Tiruchi airport on Monday night and the Chief Minister will arrive by a special flight from Chennai on Tuesday morning, the police sources said. 

Sources said a strong posse of 4,000 police personnel, drawn from north, west and south zones, would be deployed at various spots within the airport premises, at the function venue, and along the route.

An officer of the rank of Inspector-General of Police, three Deputy Inspectors-General and 10 Superintendents of Police form part of the security arrangements for the airport function. Over 25 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads armed with necessary paraphernalia have been mobilised. 

Teams from the Special Protection Group, which is in-charge of the Prime Minister’s security, arrived ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit.

An advanced security liaison meeting was held on Saturday which was attended by senior police officers, Central Industrial Security Force officials, top officials of the Airports Authority of India, and officials of the district administration.

