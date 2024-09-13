Tiruchi administration expedites process to identify site for establishing heritage village

The district administration has expedited the process of identifying a suitable place to develop a model heritage village to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the State to tourists.

As per the proposal, a heritage village will be built on 50 acres of land. The idea is to showcase the practices and life of Tamils, including their tradition, cultural and historical significance, ancient food habits and their evolution, modern food habits, cooking practices, musical instruments, ethnic dances of various regions of the State, traditional attire and its evolution, utensils and vessels of the yesteryear and others. The heritage village will showcase modules on jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, traditional festivals such as Pongal, models of Dravidian architecture and others.

Shortly after the idea was mooted in October last, a team led by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was formed to identify a suitable site. The team had also visited various places in the city recently to identify a site to establish the heritage village. A few meetings were conducted to short-list the probable places. However, it could identify a place.

According to sources, a few sites including Vengur, Suriyur and a village near Manapparai have been shortlisted. The merits and demerits of each shortlisted site are being assessed.

When contacted a senior official of the district told The Hindu that the process of identifying a suitable site had been expedited. The heritage village should be ideally located close to a national highway so as to have easy access to the site. It should be known for possessing articles of ancient Tamil tradition. A few villages had been visited in the district. The selection process had been expedited. A suitable site would be identified soon.

Once the identification of site was over, the official said that a consultant would be appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Besides designing the elevation and appearance of the structures, the DPR would have elements of articles that would be established in the heritage village. The ultimate idea was to bring tourists to the heritage village to demonstrate the history of Tamils, Tamil Nadu and its architecture and cultural heritage.

