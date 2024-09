The Society for Biomaterials and Artificial Organs India, Thiruvananthapuram, has elected S. Raghavan, former professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, as a Fellow of the body. The fellowship is in recognition of Mr. Raghavan’s lifetime contribution to biomedical engineering, biomaterials, bioMEMS and nano-materials, as evident from his research publications and relevance to patient care technologies.