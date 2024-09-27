Tiruchi Aavin likely to start ice cream production by January

The Tiruchi District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union (Aavin) is likely to start ice cream production at its plant, which is being built, at Kottapattu on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway by January.

Marketing of ice cream is one among the major commercial activities of the Tiruchi Aavin. It sells ice cream at its parlours, super markets and kiosks. However, it does not have a dedicate plant for producing ice cream. Hence, the Tiruchi Aavin sources ice cream products from Aavin’s Madurai plant and supplies to its customers.

The Tiruchi Aavin expects that the revenue from the sale of ice cream products can be increased further it it has a dedicated ice cream plant. Based on it, the Tiruchi Aavin mooted a proposal to build an ice cream plant at an estimate of Rs.43.41 crore about two years ago. It is building the plant under the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund.

While most of civil works have already been completed, it is said that the erection of plant and machineries had begun. All needed machineries have been procured and they were delivered at the erection site.

S. Muthumari, General Manager, Tiruchi Aavin, told The Hindu that erection of machinery was going on at full scale. It was expected that the machinery erection would be completed within December. Once it was erected trial run of the plant would be taken up. It would be in a position to start the ice cream production in January.

She said that the ice cream plant would be adding value to the Tiruchi Aavin. Once the work on ice cream unit was completed, the Tiruchi plant would be in a position to market almost all types of dairy products on its own without depending upon other sources. The ice cream plant would be equipped with an ingredient preparation section, refrigeration units, freezing equipment, and packing unit.

Ms. Muthumari said that the plant would be equipped to produce all types of ice creams with different tastes and flavour. Dairy products such as kulfi, candy, buttermilk, lassi, and so on would also be produced. Almost all products of Aavin had been getting good patronage from the customers due to high quality. The ice creams would also get good patronage, she hoped.