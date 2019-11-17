Tiruchi Aavin introduces toned milk packets

Catering to the needs of different age groups, particularly elders and children, Tiruchi Aavin has introduced toned milk packets.

They will be available in Aavin booths and parlours in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts from Sunday. The toned milk is priced at ₹40 a litre for customers who possess Aavin cards and ₹43 a litre in retail market. The price is ₹3 less than standardised milk. The fat content in toned milk is 3% as against 4.5% in standardised milk.

Inaugurating the sale of toned milk on Saturday, C. Karthikeyan, Chairman, Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, said there was demands for milk with low fat content. Hence, it was decided to supply toned milk to needy customers. It would mainly benefit elderly people and children.

R. Suman, General Manager, said 5,000 litres of toned milk would be initially produced daily. Depending on the demand, production would be increased.

Mr. Karthikeyan said Tiruchi Aavin had begun production of Full Cream Milk, which would have a fat content of 6%. They would be available in 180 ML sachets and priced at ₹10. The product was mainly aimed at tapping the commercial market. The new product was expected to boost sales.

Tiruchi Aavin recorded an increased procurement of 4.65 lakh from its producers on Saturday, he added.