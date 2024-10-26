Tiruchi Aavin fixes a production target of 31 MT of sweets

The Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, popularly known as Tiruchi Aavin, has fixed a production target of 31 metric tonnes of sweets during Deepavali season.

ADVERTISEMENT

To cash in on the demand, the state-owned union, which was mainly focused on procurement of milk from member societies and selling processed milk to consumers until recently, has forayed into the operation of making sweets in recent years.

According to sources, Tiruchi Aavin has fixed a production target of 31 metric tonnes of sweets, and a sales target of ₹6 crore for the current season. Since Mysore Pak, a popular sweet made from ingredients such as besan, ghee and sugar, is the most sought sweet variety, the Aavin administration has decided to concentrate solely on preparing Mysore Pak.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has employed a group of specialists to make sweets, and the remuneration will be based on the quantum of sweets produced. While they bring in their expertise to prepare sweets, the sweet-makers can use the infrastructure available on Aavin premises and they will be supplied with all raw materials and ingredients.

Sources say the current season target is four metric tonne more than the last season in 2023. It has so far received orders for more than 25 MT and the orders are likely to increase further. Several departments, including Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation and Cooperative Milk Societies have placed orders.

The preparation of sweets that began a week ago has reached its final stage. Two to three MT of sweets are being prepared a day to ensure the highest quality. Arrangements have been made to supervise the preparation. The products would also be tested to ensure quality. If the sweets fail to pass the quality parameters, they will be rejected, the sources add.

Packing and labelling will be done by using the machines at Aavin. Finished goods are being dispatched to customers who have placed orders. Similarly, 35 metric tonne of ghee has been sold in Tiruchi alone during the last two weeks. In addition to it, 30 MT of ghee was sent to Chennai, said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.