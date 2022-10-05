Tiruchi Aavin begins preparation of Deepavali sweets

The Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, popularly known as Tiruchi Aavin, has started preparation of Deepavali sweets.

The state-owned union, which was mainly focused on procurement of milk from member societies and selling processed milk to consumers until recently, has expanded its operations to sweet-making over the past few years.

According to sources, Tiruchi Aavin has fixed a production target of 51 metric tonnes of sweets to meet the requirementof customers during the festive season. It includes 36 tonnes of Mysore Pak, a popular sweet made from ingredients such as besan, ghee and sugar, one metric tonne of palkova’ and two metric tonne of ‘mixture’.

It has so far received orders for more than 50 MT and it is likely to increase further. Hence, it has been decided to make 51 MT of sweets, which is 25 MT more than last year. Several departments, including Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, have placed orders, a senior official of Tiruchi Aavin told The Hindu

The task of making sweets has been entrusted to a group of specialists and the remuneration will be based on the quantum of sweets produced. The sweet-makers can use the infrastructure available on Aavin premises and they will be supplied with all raw materials and ingredients, he said.

The sources further say the preparation of sweets has begun with instructions to prepare two to three MT of sweets a day and to ensure the highest quality. Personnel have been deployed to supervise the preparation. The final products will be subjected to quality test. If the sweets fail to pass the quality parameters, they will be rejected.

Packing and labelling will be done by using the machines at Aavin. The finished goods will be dispatched soon to customers who have placed orders.