Timings fixed for daily movement of heavy vehicles at Gandhi Market

Move aims to reduce vehicular congestion and prevent spread of COVID-19

The city police have specified fixed timings for movement of heavy goods carriers for loading and unloading of freight at Gandhi Market here following its reopening after a gap of eight months.

The move by the law enforcers comes in an effort to reduce vehicular congestion and prevent spread of COVID-19.

Heavy goods vehicles will be permitted at the market from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily with effect from November 29, says a police press release.

The city police have made it clear that heavy goods carriers will not be allowed during day time for loading and unloading of freight in any place within the city. They have sought the cooperation of traders of Gandhi Market for the move, which has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the general public.and with a view to curbing the spread of COVID-19. Traders have also been told to confine loading and unloading activities within the permitted time at the market and other commercial hotspots, the release further said.

Traders had been apprised of the timings fixed for movement of heavy goods carriers in Gandhi Market, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said.

Teams of police personnel will be deployed at different entry points to ensure that heavy goods carriers do not enter the market during the day in order to check congestion and prevent the spread of the viral infection.