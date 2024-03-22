ADVERTISEMENT

Timely intervention by doctors saves mother and child at Thanjavur hospital

March 22, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The timely intervention of the Urban Primary Health Care Centre Medical Officer helped save the life of a pregnant mother who gave premature birth to her child at the Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital, Thanjavur, on Friday.

According to Corporation Medical Officer V.C. Subash Gandhi, Syed Ameena Bee, wife of Akbar Peeran of Keezhavasal, was on regular ante-natal visits to the Maharnombuchavadi UPHC. She was diagnosed with Pregnancy Induced Hypertension in her third trimester and was advised to get herself admitted at the hospital.

However, she insisted on travelling to her parent’s place in Andhra Pradesh. Considering the risk, UPHC medical officer Lakshmana Kumar counselled Mr. Peeran and his family members to convince Ms. Ameena Bee to get admitted at the hospital immediately though she was expected to give birth to the child in May this year.

As anticipated by Dr. Kumar, Ms. Ameena Bee was rescued from seizures around 2 a.m. on Friday at the hospital under the supervision of Dr. Raja Rajeshwari. She later delivered of a baby girl around 6 a.m., Dr. Gandhi added.

