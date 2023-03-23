March 23, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A 43-year-old man suffering from heart ailment who had been seeking a ration card for five years and could not avail the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme got his grievance redressed in just an hour, thanks to the intervention of District Collector K. Karpagam here on Thursday.

Arun Sargunam of Tirumandhurai in Perambalur district was working as a labourer in a private firm in Tiruppur district. Affected by heart ailment, Arun was told by the doctors that the expenses for his treatment would be high. This made him think of undergoing treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. When he went to enroll himself under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme he was not in possession of a ration card due to which he could not undergo treatment under the scheme.

Arun had been seeking ration card for the past five years but his application was rejected by the officials on the ground that he was not available in his house at Tirumandhurai as he had been working in Tiruppur. Armed with a petition seeking ration card and the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme card, Arun kept waiting at the ground floor of the District Collectorate on Thursday when Collector Karpagam noticed him and inquired about his grievance.

Upon hearing his grievance and seeing his condition, the Collector immediately ordered that a ration card and the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme card be issued to Arun immediately.

An official press release here said following the Collector’s direction Arun was given both cards within one hour. Arun profusely thanked the Collector for the timely intervention in addressing his long pending grievance.